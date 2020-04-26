Rainbow Six Siege: players complain about Cheaters

In the past few days, the players of the tactical shooter “Rainbow Six Siege were” apparently reinforced with cheaters confronted.

This is evident from the Feedback that the user left Ubisoft to come. On the official Website of the developers themselves took the floor and assured the Affected that this is a Problem as soon as possible. In addition to the Cheater problem there are, however, other shortcomings, which the “Rainbow Six Siege”-makers want to devote.

Lobby Freezing should be fixed

“We have detected a recent increase in the Reports and Notices of players for Cheating. We would like to stress that we do not tolerate Cheating in the game and work on different strategies to eliminate the frustrations due to Cheating, and the competitive integrity of Rainbow Six Siege maintain,“ says the Studio.

Among the other problems that need to be taken by the developers in the so-called Lobby-Freezing. Here, players intentionally carry a still image to a Lobby to freeze and affect the game in their favor. With the coming Updates, it should be the developers also allows the players to cause a Freeze of the Lobby, and punish accordingly.

Speaking of penalties: according to the developers discovered a bug that could ensure that players were occupied with a termination penalty, if you have the “ranked”queue in the Moment that a Match was found. Also this Bug should be fixed.

