Quarantine breakdown for Camila Cabello

What to do if you want to cut the hair, but in quarantine is? A Problem that also knows Camila Cabello. She thought it would be a good solution to ask your mother, but that ended in a breakdown.

The longer the corona crisis and the related Social continues Distancing, the more problems to come. While many parents do not know more slowly, what should you do with your children, others pretty boring. Especially the Stars just can engage in a lot of free time, because there is hardly a way how you can your profession without concerts or film shoot. Added to this is the hair problem. After all, the Barber shops are dense, and some cutting needed after the many weeks to get back to a hair. David Beckham and Cody Simpson have handled it in a very pragmatic and shaved bald. So radical Camila Cabello didn’t want to do the things. You actually wanted to have only the sections of your Pony trailing.

Maybe it’s not so bad



However, the 23-Year-old did not trust himself to do that. Because she’d tried it as a Teenager, and since she had done never a straight cut. In addition, the singer had read in the Internet that you should not cut the Pony itself. According to “Hollywood life” therefore had to her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello ran. This seemed to have a lot of fun on the thing, although your daughter she criticized. Camila Cabello split the action in your Instagram Story, to see where the well was, that her Pony was much too long. You could practically see nothing. Nevertheless, she was with mom’s work first, not really satisfied, because they had not considered the shape of your ponies. Ultimately, the singer has not said yet conciliatory, that it was not so bad. Furthermore, they promised to share a picture with your followers as soon as your hair is dry, and the final result should be apparent. So far a photo on the your hair are good to see from the stands, however.