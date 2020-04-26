Noah Cyrus, and the burden of your last name

The Name Cyrus is in the music business very well known. Billy Ray was the first, who with this last name, a career and his daughter Miley is certainly the most famous from the family. But the chick Noah does not want to earn their place in the music world because of your last name, but because of their Talent.

The “tmrw Magazine,” said the singer: “I’ve always understood that I have a ‘mighty’ last name, or at least a very well-known. This is not, however, I would like to be associated. I would much prefer to be associated with Noah in connection.“

Because Miley Cyrus is her big sister, Noah must often compare her to listen to.

Photo: (c) Sushi / PR Photos