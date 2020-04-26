Nearly Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry choked: on the Set!

Halle Berry (53) is an absolute professional actress! It was in “Catwoman”, “X-Men” or “John Wick 3”, your Fitness has already been asked in a number of Action-strip proof. For the Stunts of the Hollywood Star not only trains intensely, the Beauty has also already been some injuries. Ironically, during a quiet scene during the filming for “James Bond – die another day” it was for Hall really dangerous!

In The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (45) from chatted you now Details about the work on Set: “I should be sexy and try to seduce him with a Coward.” During this erotic recording an accident and Pierce Brosnan (66) happened to the former Bond-Girl rushed to her aid. “I swallowed it, and he had to get up and the Heimlich maneuver make”said hall, and took the Situation in hindsight, with a sense of Humor: “This was not sexy at all.”

Even many years after the shooting, the 53-Year-old says work from your colleagues: “He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Halle Berry, 2019

Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan, 2002

Pierce Brosnan, 2019

