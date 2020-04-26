NBA News: Klay Thompson continues to wait for the release of the Doctors

Klay Thompson has completed since his cruciate ligament tear in his left knee in the NBA Finals in 2019, was not a game anymore and has not been released yet by Doctors. In addition, the Shooting Guard of the Golden State Warriors was increasingly frustrated due to the corona crisis not with his team-mates train.

The betrayed his father, Mychal Thompson in an Interview with Mark Medina USA Today. “He can run well,” said the current Lakers Broadcaster and former NBA players to the state of health of his son.

“But he still needs to get clearance from his Doctors and the Warriors. You have not yet talked about,” the 65-Year-old. Also, despite the current disruption of the NBA season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems unlikely that Klay will return in this season again on the floor.

Before the break the Warriors had released their Shooting Guard after all, again, for light Shooting Drills at the team’s training, he was unable to attend yet again. In times of corona crisis, this is currently already not an Option.

“He is frustrated that he can’t train with his team-mates,” said father Thompson. “He works alone like everyone else. You have to find a place where you can throw alone and his Exercises can make. These guys know what to do. You can sprint and alone in an empty hall. All have Connections to any hall. You can get the key, and alone can throw.”

Klay pulled in game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2019, a ligament tear and missed the entire previous season. In eight years in the NBA before his injury, the 30-Year-old put up an average of 19.5 points and 3.5 Rebounds in a ratio of 45.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from Downtown.