Kanye West is now officially a billionaire and complains anyway

Kanye West has been declared by the ‘Forbes’magazine is now officially a billionaire, after he should have made the magazine even financial documents. To give information about the amount of money he made with his Yeezy Sneaker Empire so far.

The Rapper complained in the last year, Yes, that ‘Forbe'” don’t have him classified as a billionaire, although he had already submitted at the time the documents about 890 million dollars. Now he wants to make it all right.

The financial documents, the ends of the 42-Year-old, and wants to show that he have taken in the past year alone, 140 million US dollars from the sales of his brand.

“Since no one can count”

As a result, the renowned business magazine examined the calculations and concluded: “Kanye West’s Yeezy-revenue of $ 140 million represent a share of around 1.4 billion US dollars, but the are private, highly illiquid at $ 1.4 billion. Our rule of thumb for such private assets is values, a minimum of 10% deducted. The so there are 1.26 billion US dollars“.

The husband of Kim Kardashian now seems but not at all in agreement with the estimated net worth of 1.3 billion US dollars, the company calculated. “It’s not a billion”, he wrote, ‘Forbes’, allegedly, this week in a text message. “There are 3.3 billion dollars. In Forbes, no one knows how to count.“ The now again!