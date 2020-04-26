Interview with Polar photographer Sebastian Copeland

The photographer and environmental researcher, Sebastian Copeland has made numerous extended expeditions to the polar region. There is always his camera that he keeps stunning photographs of the extraordinary landscape and also the changes brought about by climate change.

Gained fame Copeland, among other things, by the book (2007): “Antarctica: The Global Warning”. At the Moment the 56-Year-old lives with American-French-British Background and his family in Munich. He describes himself as an environmental activist.

Sebastian Copeland refrigeration on the go in the ice, latitude 86, reached, six weeks later, the North pole. (2009). © Source: Sebastian Copeland

In the RND-conversation, he tells of the impressive nature, which he has met during his Polar expeditions. At the same time he warns of the consequences of self-important people – and calls for more empathy.

Sebastian Copeland, you have made numerous expeditions as a polar researcher and photographer in the Arctic. What have you learned from nature?

There is nothing Better than dipping into nature. You can feel the balance of power between man and nature. If we run in the Winter with our Iphones in our heated home calls, it is easy for the mankind as the Highest, see Dominant on this planet. As soon as I move but out of this environment, in addition to the ocean, or even antagonistic, on the ice, I realize how fragile and vulnerable I really am. I have found that I don’t need so much luxury, as it is to me, the society is mediated.

We lose people the connection to nature?

Cities are becoming larger population, people are moving away from the country. In these environments, it is very easy to forget the impact we have on nature. When I create in the city’s garbage, I usually have a trash can in the I’ll throw. He is picked up by a Truck and I have no idea where he is brought. And it doesn’t interest me really.

A calm, quiet night on the northernmost canadian island, Ellesmere. The cold ice has a high density, making it less prone to wind interference and near-perfect reflections generated. (2008). © Source: Sebastian Copeland

Nature and man in relationship

The urban environment makes us forget what was at the heart of our Survival and development ability.

Would people understand their own connection to nature more, if you spend there more time?

To spend time in a nearly untouched landscape is fun. It’s wonderful to go out there. It is beautiful, it is clean, it is clean. You should know that to really appreciate. The urban environment makes us forget what was at the heart of our Survival and development ability: We are only one species, a very small in comparison to the natural world. We will have a big impact on you, but understand our relationship to the planet, not really. The go out into the nature of this direct connection gives us back.

You have captured the dramatic effects of climate change in images, have become famous. What can convey the photography, when science reaches its limits?

The science, I’m very close to, is an essential part of the discussion. But there are also individual Action, politics, and art. Photography is an immediate opportunity to help people, to places, to travel, to see the most never with my own eyes – because these places are physically and financially difficult to achieve, because they are sometimes the most remote places of our earth.

Travel through the high Arctic means to share the habitat with the most dangerous Predator on the planet. “When traveling alone, is an encounter always impressive and at the same time generates a good heart pump.” (Devon Island, Canada, 2008). © Source: Sebastian Copeland

Dog Zephyr is not the best way to protect against polar bears, but warns at an early stage, when you sleep in a tent. (2008). © Source: Sebastian Copeland

The individual human being and the climate change

We are all activists with the choices we make.

What do you say to someone who denies climate change?

There is a reason why there is science. It helps us to understand our environment. Scientists decide not to draw a conclusion to work and then to justify this. It is Vice versa. You research and come to conclusions. You have grown in knowledge institutions, a structure of learning, over the centuries, multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural. Opinion-makers may, however, form only an opinion and try to justify their Position.

I can do as a single person anything at all, climate change is something to oppose?

If there is one thing Greta Thunberg to all of us taught, then it is the importance of the power of our voice. We are all activists with the choices we make. Also I choose not to do certain things, I activate my voice. I use a specific resource, a specific product? I select a specific politician? All of these are ways to be active.

The access to the world of ice and water is a privilege, says Copeland. With an ice-breaker for scientific research, he was several times in the polar region on the way. © Source: Sebastian Copeland

Climate change and Power

I know that we have the skills and the resources to do the Right thing. But we have the urgent wish for?

You are supporting a radical social change. How should the look?

There are three actors of social change: politicians, business executives and consumers. Politicians want to be elected, so they serve the will of the people, which you can choose. Entrepreneurs want to supply products for which you have a market. For example, we need a Transition to an emissions-free economy. The consumer can run, bike, use an E-car purchase. This can send a Signal to the industry that consumers want more sustainable products. The executives change their business model.

The ice, the oceans are warmer than ever: Are you melting yet optimistic, if the future predictions be so negative?

It would be foolish to make any big Worries. I know that we have the skills and the resources to do the Right thing. But we have the urgent wish for? I don’t know. The Transformation of society is not only determined by technology and science. You must also be social. I believe that empathy is essential for the future. What man makes us is our ability to worry about the diversity of species to the nature. If we are not able to protect the connection we have with nature and what constitutes the essence of our Survival – what are we fighting for?

Home for two consecutive seasons in Antarctica – the Ice Lady Patagonia, formerly a Norwegian coast guard ship. © Source: Sebastian Copeland

