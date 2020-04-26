In spite of denial: Brad Pitt and Alia were out on a Date probably!

What is there about it? For months, rumors of a possible flirtation between Brad Pitt (56) and Alia Shawkat (31), persist in the headlines. Many times in the past, the two have been photographed at Dates – be it a concert or a Dinner. So far, the actors have denied the love rumors, however, always. But now, new shots have surfaced that a possible love affair of Brad and Alia underline!

How Hollywood Life reported, visited the 31-Year-old “Fight Club”Star last Saturday, allegedly for a visit. This should Paparazzi Pictures show, where the actress with your bike through Brads Neighborhood Los Feliz cycle. Thus, it is speculated that Alia the Oscar-winner might had visited – after all, they celebrated on this day, your birthday.

Fans of the 56-Year-old, the calculate still opportunities, however, could breathe a sigh of relief, the actor should still be. “Brad and Alia only connects the art. He is a big Fan of your work”said the Insider the online portal recently. Alia is a large number in the art scene of L. A. and since Brads Separation of Angelina Jolie (44) go he is more and more often in this scene. “In this way, they can be found at all friends,” the source continued.

Getty Images Alia Shawkat in September 2019

Backgrid/Action Press Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat

Getty Images Brad Pitt, Actor

