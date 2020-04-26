Impossible 7 & 8″ because of Corona-crisis postponed

New episodes of the Corona-crisis: Now, the launch dates had to be of the “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8” is moved.

As in many other sectors, business is going on in the film currently due to the Corona-crisis, everything is topsy-turvy. According to the displacement of many more blockbusters to come it has now caught the “Mission: Impossible”series. The next two chapters in Tom Cruises (57) Action-Packed Saga, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8”, will only appear later. The US trade journal “Variety reports”.

The delay but During the seventh part should be up and running in the United States in July 2021, will see the new strips starting in November 2021. Chapter eight will appear in November 2022, instead of in August 2022.

Cruise should turn in Italy

As with many other films currently in production, the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” is stopped. In February, the Cruise should have been three weeks in the Italian Venice, turning. There has been speculation about a replica of the Sets in the UK, marriage the Corona pandemic led to the Lockdown. Currently it is not known when the shooting to start. In the current situation, however, it is likely that it could still take some time.

In addition, other films from Paramount Pictures have been moved. The film production company announced, inter alia, that “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt (40, “Jurassic World”) and Yvonne Strahovski (37, “Chuck”) in the United States on the 23. July 2021 start-up, and the animated adventure “Paw Patrol”, on 20. August is supposed to follow.