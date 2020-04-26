How to get young people brings the Bible close to

New youth Bible of the BDKJ appeared As the “book of books” in the Bible, especially for Christians, a high level of importance. But admittedly, most of the young people of the Scripture initially appears to be little attractive. A new youth Bible in the BDKJ wants to change that – with a kind of “Best of”. Melanie Ploch | Bonn – 25.04.2020

Not for nothing it is regarded as the “book of books”: the Bible. Some of the biblical texts are over three millennia old, and she is the best-selling book in the world. But the Bible is still up to date? And how to bring closer the different groups in this “Tome”? Various issues are there already, such as for children or in easier language. Also, the younger Generation is to be supported Bibles with special Youth. “WE tell THE BIBLE” brought out now, the Federation of German Catholic youth (BDKJ), a further edition of the Holy Scriptures, for young people. That there are such Bibles already, was also the authors of the youth Bible, Peter Otten and Christian left, aware. With the two Passauer exegetes Sandra Huebenthal, and Bernhard Klinger developed Otten and left the youth Bible. The first idea: they brought the texts in the order in which they are, according to current exegetical research is alleged to have arisen. “The order in the Bible, as we know it, is not the chronological order. We start but with one of the oldest texts from the book of judges and to hear with one of the recent texts, the second Epistle of Peter,” explains Otten. The division into the Old and New Testament to stay still. What was the authors and exegetes equally important: they wanted to overcome the ditch “between the worlds of experience of young people and the time in which the Bible was written”. But how will young people a book that is thousands of years old and many of them probably with the teaching of religion in connection to bring? Different approaches to the BDKJ-youth Bible aims to achieve. First of all, a “literary We tell” from the time – however, with the Knowledge of today. “What happened, who at that time lived, how the social, political, religious conditions were and what that has to do perhaps with Today?”, Otten describes the basic questions. Before each Bible text of this “literary We help” on a few pages to understand the following narrative.

The youth Bible “WE tell THE BIBLE” of the Federation of German Catholic youth (BDKJ) is published by Verlag Herder.

All the texts of the Bible, but “a kind of Best-of are not included in the youth Bible,” explains Otten. “Since we have found a good Mix between the texts, the know children and young people from your religion classes, but also the passages, the young people are perhaps foreign.” Not known narratives are likely to be missing, such as David and Goliath, the Golden calf, or the creation of the world. On the other hand, it was Otten, of the New Testament, is important, for example, that the revelation of John, found in Parts. “For me, this was one of the most exciting Chapter. If you are reading this today, sounds a bit like a Fantasy novel. As a result, we make it clear that there were also earlier literary modes. At that time it was fashionable to write so cryptic.” Puzzling is also the one or other of the Bible text is not only for young people. The letters of the Apostle Paul are not only written solely by him. After his death, written disciple of Paul the Epistles. “I asked myself: How can I explain as a literary Gimmick?”, Otten says. In his Research, he came across a Parallel-to-youth-crime-series “The three question marks”. Its Creator, Robert Arthur was to be the beginning of his career completely insignificant, knew, however, the Film giant Alfred Hitchcock personally. Thus, his works found attention, he asked Hitchcock about you under its auspices as a publisher, publish. The series became a success. The “literary We have explained” in the youth Bible, to explain the letter to the Colossians was not written by Paul himself. With the texts, the creators of the youth Bible wanted to appeal to young people and give them a “Anpack” for the Bible, with the red thread within the Bible to recognize, says BDKJ-Bund Chairman Katharina Norpoth. The Association, particularly the themes of freedom, love and Dignity in the foreground. “These are the points that touch young people, for generations, in Particular. It’s about how these important values have made their way into our time and you always need to be re-interpreted,” explains Norpoth. These values could be considered in today’s time. “What is it with topics which are brought through Fridays, for the Future, ‘and Greta Thunberg forward? But also questions of freedom: Where is it restricted? Or where we have problems with justice – in a climate of sometimes increasing brutalization, among other things, in the social networks and of increasing anti-Semitism?”, so Norpoth.

Basically, The accepted writings of the creation of the world until the emergence of the first Christian communities is quickly explains what the Bible is.

To convey this to his co-authors Christian left about in the Chapter had managed to Amos good, says Otten. He describes the social criticism in Amos as a prophet, but as activists and continued with the climate movement today is in procurement. “Since the Bible gets an insane, almost in contact with the actuality,” says Otten. He see it as a 50/51?-Years as a measure to put yourself in the situation of young people. Therefore, his criterion was to write about topics that make him happy or keep him occupied. The New Testament is about dealing with the issue of identity. “A new and exciting Chapter in the letter to the Philippians, if the movement of Jesus, Palestine leaves in other directions and is practically a new idea in a completely foreign culture brings. This is the same Situation as today, when one thinks of refugee movements or the Erasmus programme,” says the author. Otten and Norpoth see the youth Bible as a Chance. The BDKJ, the Chairman emphasized that the youth of the Bible is not only addressed to young people: “It is a Bible, which picks up on a not yet known way Bible texts and translated Today. Thus, the change in need of Belief, Religion and Church is clear.”