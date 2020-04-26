Halle Berry: Almost choked

Pierce Brosnan has saved literally the life of Halle Berry. At the shoot for the “James Bond”Film “die another day” has swallowed the actress, of all places, in a hot scene that you should be a Coward to eat it, so Brosnan had to rush to her rescue.

In the “Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon told Berry, in retrospect: “I should be really sexy, him with a Cowardly, deceiving, and then I’m choking on it almost, and he had to get up and the Heimlich maneuver for me to apply. (…) He was there for me, that’s why he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.“

Halle Berry repeated the scene and since then worked everything smoothly.

Photo: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos