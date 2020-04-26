Frank Elstner on his Parkinson’s: “I’m lucky”

Be optimistic

Berlin (dpa) – The television presenter Frank Elstner, in spite of his Parkinson’s disease optimistic. “I’m lucky. My hands are shaking, but otherwise I’m in pain only neck and back,” said the 78-Year-old to the magazine “Bunte”.

Although the disease currently is not curable. But there are always new opportunities. “Optimist that I am, I think, that I the back to get rid of.”

Elstner had the disease in April 2019 public. Known to millions of viewers, he was, as he was in 1981 with “Wetten, dass..?” on ZDF, Europe’s largest TV show on the screen, and for six years moderated before Thomas Gottschalk took over.

Parkinson’s disease is a yet incurable nerve disease that causes, among other things, Tremors, and balance problems. The cause of the disease is the death of nerve cells in the brain. After Alzheimer’s disease Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease. It is especially true of older people.