Drama “systems busters” wins Golden Lola

Berlin (dpa) – The German film prize in the girl drama, “system, Sprenger has won” eight awards, including the Golden Lola for best feature film. Director Nora Fingscheidt tells the story of a nine-year-old, which makes it easy for others.

She won a Lola for screenplay and switched remotely. Because the film prize was not awarded at a Gala, but as a TV show in the First. The number of spectators was as low as never before. Only 0,52 million (3.0 percent of the market share) watched between 22.34 PM and 01.00 PM. In the past year, about twice as many spectators were still in the process. Since 2013, there was at ARD or ZDF a transmission place before 22 o’clock.

Celebrities were this time shown from their living rooms and kitchens. The eleven-year-old Helena Zengel won for “systems busters” the Lola for best actress. She screamed in joy and thanked her mother: “Thanks mom!”

The Drama, which is already available on DVD and streaming services, was also gone as the German Oscar entry into the race. It started scheidts the first night is a full-length feature film. Three of the actors won a Lola. In addition to Zengel, Gabriela Maria Schmeide was honored as the best female actress in a supporting role.

Albrecht Schuch even won twice. The 34-Year-old plays in the “systems busters” a social worker. He got an award as best actor. A Lola as best actor in a supporting role he won for “Berlin Alexanderplatz”. The literary adaptation is still to come to the cinema and won a Silver Lola. A Lola in Bronze went to the producers of the drama “the spoken word shall prevail”.

The German film prize is considered the most important national award in the industry. The approximately 2000 members of the German film Academy vote on a lot of winners from. The prizes are worth a total of around three million euros for new projects, the money comes from the house of state Minister for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU). They praised the “systems busters” as a “surprise cinema success of last year”.

Because of the Corona pandemic, the award went to television. Moderator Edin Hasanović danced lonely on the stage, moving between post box and telephone booth (“I feel almost like James Bond”). The actor spoke with planned mishaps, got a visit from Ronald Zehrfeld on a motorcycle and had the support of dog Wilma.

Hasanović hit but also political tones, and recalled the position of the film industry. Nationwide cinemas are closed, the spread of the novel Coronavirus is from the curb. Shooting rest. The entire industry is standing still, said Hasanović. Actor Ulrich Matthes had indicated as the President of the film Academy in advance on the location of production studios, cinemas and actors.

“The German cinema lives, we have seen once again today, but he stands in front of the biggest threats since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany,” said the President of the Federal film Board (FFA), Bernd Neumann. Further support measures from the Federal government and the länder are indispensable. “Suitable measures would have to be, such as those proposed by the umbrella organization of the film industry with its 560-million stabilization Fund.”

With the TV show, the film Academy wanted to set a sign of hope. It had not been so long in the cinema, said comedienne Anke Engelke on Friday evening. Two Months? Two Years? 20 years? They wanted to celebrate the art of film. Grütters said in a message of an important sign of hope in a historic exception to this situation.

Was awarded the film prize for the 70. Time. In the category of “Best feature film” won the “systems busters” against five other candidates: against the “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, the Drama “the spoken word” a marriage of convenience is Lindenberg, the music film “! Do your thing”, the love drama “Undine” and the mother-and-son Drama “Lara” with Corinna Harfouch.

Director Edgar Reitz (“Heimat”) has received the honorary award of the film Academy. The Lola for best documentary went to “Born in Evin” of Director and actress Maryam Zaree. The Comedy “The perfect secret” with Elyas M’barek was awarded as a visitor’s strongest Film. Director Nora Fingscheidt would have missed an important Moment, by the way, almost. The directing prize was awarded, hooked it short in the line.