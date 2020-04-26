Detected? Titanic girl shares a snapshot with Leonardo DiCaprio





Here she is sitting on the lap of Leo DiCaprio

Actress Alex Owens-Sarno (31) already at the tender age of nine years, with Hollywood-size Leonardo DiCaprio in front of the camera. Then you play “Cora”, a little girl on the Titanic by “Jack” befriends. Would you recognize them today? In a social network, you now share a previously unknown photo from the Set. To see you, on the lap of none other than Leo: personally, sitting down.

“We all know why you’re here!”

This Throwback picture shared Alex now on your Instagram profile. “We all know why you’re here!” she joked under the Post that shows you during a break in filming on the lap of Leo DiCaprio sitting. The Fans are ecstatic number of ways from the sweet photo. “I’ve always said, if I were blessed with a daughter, she is called Cora – because of this movie!”, about a says.

Because, in fact, Titanic is arguably THE cult Film of the 90s. The Film about the sinking of the luxury liner, and the love story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) moved many people in its spell. Alex Owens-Sarno played the little girl Cora from the third class, the promised Leo in the movie: “You’ll always be my best friend!”

Small role in the cult movie Titanic from 1997