Death of Kobe Bryant has changed for Kanye West a lot

Kanye West (42) has the nibble on the loss of Kobe Bryant (✝41) still, all the time! At the beginning of the year, the professional basketball player, whose daughter Gianna (✝13) and the seven other passengers in a helicopter crash that killed. At the memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was also Kobe’s Friend Kanye with his family on the spot. Already a few days after the accident, the Rapper said of the death of the athlete has changed his life!

“He was the Basketball Version of me, and I was the Rap Version of him, facts are facts,” said Kanye in an Interview with the magazine GQ. On the way to the office or to the house of the musicians regularly on the road, at the Kobe’s The helicopter had crashed. “Now there is no other way for me than to be as determined as Kobe,” said the 42-Year-old. The sudden farewell to his buddy have shown the “Stronger”performers, that there is nothing in life that you should wait before you pull it through.

“The way Kobe would say that we should come together, to win the championship, the way I see life now”said Kanye. He and Kobe years of being friends. In 2010, the Basketball legend was even in the Remix of his Single “Power”.

