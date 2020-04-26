Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: a Baby on the way?

The news does not appear too surprising, said the 40-year-old actor previously, but always of the mother qualities of his wife. “It has improved my life in so many areas. My heart, my soul, my son are all safe with her. She’s a great stepmother. If God wants, one day she will be a great mother,” the Star recently told E! News’.

Also, Katherine’s father Arnold had Recently hinted that he wishes for grandchildren: “I put you under pressure, but I know that it will eventually happen. It is up to Chris and you, when you want it to, but I’m looking forward to it, Yes,” said the 72-Year-old to ‘Extra’.

BANG Showbiz