Alpine volcanic Zach and his DEL-Coup

25. April 2010 brings coach Hans Zach with the Hannover Scorpions of the German championship in the ice hockey. Photo: picture alliance / dpa (picture: AP)

(Photo: picture alliance / dpa)

Hannover – winning The title with today’s third division club Hannover Scorpions ten years ago, has a special significance in the case of “Alpine volcano” Hans Zach.

And hockey legend, Zach has lived with his 71 years. For five years he was national coach, he won three Championships with the düsseldorf EC, two more as a player.

“We were rank outsiders,” recalled Zach in an interview with the German press Agency. The 4:2-success in the third play-off final against Augsburg on 25. April 2010 the first and only championship of the Scorpions perfectly. “Everything was perfect,” said Zach.

The ten-year anniversary of winning the title had Zach of Europe is “not”. The final victory was to be his last Match as the Scorpions ‘ Coach. In 2006, he built, together with the long-time Manager Marco Stichnoth, the Scorpions as a team and went with the biggest Triumph of the club history in the temporary retirement, in which he is now final. “For him, it was a great parting gift. It was all sort of like in the fairy tale,” said Stichnoth, today, consultant at second division Dresden, of the dpa.

Zach was the maker, according to Stichnoth of the “pilot of the ship” had. Also the players like to think back to the Trainer veteran, in part, with a Smile. Andy Reiss, then, as now, in the case of the Scorpions, remembers a small penalty in March of 2010, when he was late for Training. “From then on, I had to come 14 days always two hours before the start of the training in his office in the Arena, his Hand, and a good Morning wish,” said Reiss, “the Sports buzz”.

To not saw the beginning of the season there is still so ever after winning the title. Only shocked owner Günter Papenburg with a salary reduction of 15 percent, then the Club was in mid-November 2009 after a 3:7 in Frankfurt Last. And then goalkeeper Travis Scott came.

Zach described the obligation of the then-34-year-old canadian as a “key moment”. The Scorpions climbed thanks to the new support to the local end in fourth place and moved in after Playoff Wins against Nürnberg (3:2) and Ingolstadt (3:0) to the final. Also, there were only three (small) parts, each of them with the happier end for the Scorpions.

A 4:2 on 25. April 2010, caused the Team to the former Youngster David Wolf, later on, NHL-professional and Olympic silver winner from 2018, for a multi-day, memorable Party. Stichnoth mentioned a city tour of the most Cup in a Taxi. “The Cup should see how it looks in Hanover,” he said. In addition, the Cup has been all but forgotten once in the Sauna.

Zach’s farewell after the Coup, however, was the beginning of the end for the Scorpions. Donors Papenburg, Germany had to pay due to low viewers and the duration of the dispute with the city and the state of lower Saxony, not in the mood anymore and pulled back, after he shall have invested in ten years, around 20 million euros in the Club. Expected spending have never. Even in the championship season of the club to Papenburg-data made a loss in the amount of 4.7 million euros. The license moved to Schwenningen, the Scorpions played back in the rural Wedemark, North of Hannover.

There, you fight in the Amateur upper League against local rivals Hannover Indians, the Crocodiles Hamburg or the Icefighters Leipzig in the province of points and to each Sponsor. Also, the Coronavirus pandemic, is reflected in the financially difficult Situation again. The lucrative Playoffs were canceled. What’s next? Uncertain. “After all, you offer the Fans at home,” said Stichnoth.





