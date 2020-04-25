WWE Talent Velveteen Dream: Serious allegations threaten career

He embodies one of the best characters created by WWE in the past few years. He is regarded as a Top Talent with the potential to make it in the Wrestling League to the top.

Now, however, Patrick Clark needs to work on the Show NXT as a Velveteen Dream active – with serious allegations apart. It could mean the end of his WWE career, should it come to pass.

Clark is accused of minors in private conversations with Instagram harassment, among other things, by Sending “Dick Pics” is a photo of his Penis.

The 24-year-old Clark has denied the allegations, WWE has to a request from the U.S. magazine Newsweek on Saturday morning German time, still not responding.

Velveteen Dream denied allegations

The allegations first surfaced in the social media Reddit, a User reported the alleged harassment, the Clark completed and supported with Screenshots. The alleged victim claimed to be 17 years old and that friends had happened to him at the age of 15 and 16, the same.

In addition to the obscene image chat histories have been published, the flirt attempts to suggest that, later on, a short audio file of an alleged message in Clark’s voice. The accompanying voice asks: “What school do you go to?” – “What school are you going?”

The User who has raised the allegations, has deleted his Posts now, with this step covers with a previous announcement that he would pass the considered, and the thing in the case of the police.

Clark has now responded, via his own channels, he posted: “Be sure that I can communicate with anyone inappropriate. A private image of mine was shared without my Knowledge and consent and I am working with the help from the outside because of this thing to pursue.”

In the case of WWE NXT on the way to the Champion

Clark claims to be a victim of Fakes, a network of intrigue and WWE will have a great interest to clarify quickly what Version of the story.

Just last week, the Promotion Velveteen Dream has in NXT with a big Match win, which brought him in as a Top Challenger for the reigning Champion Adam Cole in Position.

A Surprise that wasn’t: The 2015 WWE contract, Clark has developed in the past few years, a reputation as a coming high-Flyer, at least since the creation of the Velveteen Dream character in 2017.

Steve Austin has compared Clark with The Rock

The figure is inspired by music legend Prince, and a number of legendary Wrestling to Wrestling characters such as Goldust, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, and Hulk Hogan, also many other references and pop culture spread, Clark again and again.

Especially also because of his entertainment talent, Clark is expected to have a steep career, the former WWE star “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, compared him already to his old rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The high-explosive charge to be true, however, it is difficult to imagine that Clark is in the WWE still has a future.