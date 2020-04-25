What is the Generation Greta drives

For one, he is – unusually for a social scientist – the after the turn of the Millennium-born age cohorts, the name of the climate-activist Greta Thunberg, on the other, he ventures the Hypothesis that the young people of today are “so politically, as a long time”, but not the class struggle, but the shoulder-to-shoulder with other layers. On both statements, one can argue that. Certainly it is obvious to see in the first, 17-year-old front woman of the “Fridays for Future”movement in the face of a whole Generation. However, Hurrelmann know very well that the young protesters are too diverse, and also the basis of democratic, as they like to hide behind a single “icon”. Also, a comparison with the highly politicised ‘ 68 Generation seems risky, because not sure is whether the “Generation Z” has the same long breath. Nevertheless, Hurrelmanns book allows a differentiated judgment about the “Generation Greta”. The “Digital Natives” are prepared for a changing labour market. However, the social background decides there is still too much about the future prospects of young people , some of them come to short and back to stay. Gunther Hartwig

Klaus Hurrelmann/Erik Albrecht: Generation Greta. Beltz Verlag, Weinheim. 271 pages. 19,95 Euro.