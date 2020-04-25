Val Kilmer on Top Gun shooting with Tom Cruise

In the sequel of “Top Gun” plays Val Kilmer on the side of his buddy Tom Cruise. In December, the action-movie-sequel comes-back in the cinemas.

In the program “Good Morning America” raved about the American actor of the filming with his colleagues. In the breaks on the film set, he and Cruise had fooled both of them like old High School times around, told Kilmer. The rotation was very emotional.

Tom Cruise called the renewed cooperation with Val Kilmer by the way “very special”.

