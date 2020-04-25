U. S. Army developed a highly stable Multi-Polymer Filament for use with cost-effective 3D printers

New research by the U.S. Army have produced a new Multi-Polymer Filament, which is designed for use with low-cost FFF 3D printers. The high-strength Filament is designed to help in the battle-field, mission-critical parts in a timely manner and at a fraction of the cost of traditional parts. The study was presented in the April issue of Advanced Engineering Materials.

The FFF is due to the low barrier to entry and the relatively low cost of today’s most widely used 3D-printing technology. Parts manufactured with the use of FFF, however, tend to lack mechanical strength, allowing their use in outdoor operations with strong exposure in General, is not advised. The research of the U. S. Army has therefore sought to overcome the limitations of the readily available Filament and instead create something that is much more robust.

The researchers combined ABS and polycarbonate (PC), in order to develop your new Filament. With the help of a 3D printer, a solid was produced preform, consisting of an ABS shell with a lower temperature, and a star-shaped PC-core with a higher temperature. A thermal drawing tower was then used to guide the solid preform by diameter and voltage sensors and put it back in a Filament to convert. This newly-drawn Filament was used as the starting material again, but this time it was a mixture of ABS and PC, which gives it superior mechanical properties. To complete the process, were cured from the new Filament 3D printed parts for 24-48 hours in an oven to fuse the layers with each other completely, and to achieve additional structural strength.

The 3D-printed parts left in the heat chamber with similar deformation characteristics, such as injection-molded ABS parts, and with fracture toughness values that are 1500% (15x) higher than in the case of identical para-geometries. The researchers came to the conclusion that the PC contributed to by injection to the heat-induced flow behavior of the resist and the exact part dimensions during the curing process, to maintain. The Team hopes to be able to the hardening time in the future to four hours or less reduce.

For more Details on the study can work in the tray “Tough, Additively Manufactured Structures Fabricated with Dual Thermoplastic Filament” to be found, which was written by Kevin Hart, Ryan Dunn, and Eric Wetzel.