These are the summer hits 2020

A breeze by the sea, happy lying on the beach and grains of sand to count, Cocktails under the palm trees and the diving course dolphins hug: Yes, the summer is just around the corner! This is his Soundtrack.

Important: This post will be held in the coming weeks and months, always up to date and supplemented. So have a look like that more often! 😉

Poppy, shallow and also close to the body to injury: Under the title “summer hit” is not associated only good. Since several years, to rise Assi-tourism at the malls in front of the inner eye, wild Drinking in Italy, the main thing is the matching Soundtrack is simple and can be according to mitgegrölt.

The Trend of the last few years, at least according to the GfK Entertainment determined Streaming other ways: in 2019, the wonderfully relaxed made it “Senorita“Shawn Mendes, and the Cuban singer Camila Cabello in the first place, 2018, the “house of money”anthem “is part of theBella Ciao“El Profesor, 2017 conquered Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee our cups with “Despacito“.

2020 summer falls on Saturday, the 20. June – to take the fun up to the 22. September.













Boredom at home?



10 tips for the Corona-quarantine

The Article “









Corona vs. summer

The Corona-crisis in the summer of 2020 on the head: This year everything will be different, because in terms of vacation planning, the nasty Coronavirus has something to say about that – and Corona is not a big Fan of long-distance travel, but preferred the patio.

Festivals? All canceled! Free baths? Lethal Petri dish of death! Barbecue parties? With mouth protection and disinfectant rather uncool. Beer gardens and Clubbing until late in the night? Only virtual at home.

What we can already now predict: to 2020 is a pretty lonely summer, and we are curious as to whether this will hit at the end also in the selection of the music.













Parookaville, Rock am Ring, Juicy Beats



Festivals and major concerts because of Corona to 31. August is prohibited

The Article “









Our “summer hits 2020” on Spotify

Before we merged with our listing of the Info get started fix: All Tracks (plus a few other pieces of jewelry) you can find in our düsseldorf Playlist “summer hits 2020” on Spotify – Charts Good-mood-Music, to some fine Electro and Dance Hits it is pretty much everything what makes fun and feel like sunshine!

The Playlist was on 4. February 2019 opened, since then we collect.

And who wants to remember again to the last years back by clicking here:

These are the summer hits 2020

This list is constantly supplemented. Due to adverse circumstances we can have you guys here, there is currently no YouTube Videos show the appropriate Links you’ll find under each title. Last Update on 25. April 2020.

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Soon the 350 million Views for the music video on YouTube are cracked, but also on all other fronts is “Yummy” by Justin Bieber full throttle. The Charts and the success will be denied: In the US, yet the promise of a good start to the 2nd place, went there a little later downhill. In the German Charts Yummy is reflected in an even worse situation: Of course 15 on 10. January it went downhill until the Track was in the middle of March completely away from the window.

We are, nevertheless, agree: A “flirty” Summer without shallow Bieber Lyrics is not a real summer. So purely in the Playlist!

>>>Justin Bieber with “Yummy” on YouTube<<<

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

There is hardly another Track accompanied and since the beginning of the year, so reliable through the radio stations, such as the excellent 80s synth-Track “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd: From the 6. December 2019, was it the same with space 11 in the German Charts, the 10. In January, it won first place 1. And because it is so beautiful, remained “Blinding Lights” to which, in the constant exchange between slot 1 and slot 2. Madness!

The accompanying audio video on YouTube counts more than 150 million Views, the later, released the music video is already at over 100 million Views.

And we can’t stress enough how beautiful these varied from quite Spanish-influenced music picture of the last years: The 80s rock! Even today! In addition, it is so’one of us is an absolute summer nights-Abtanz warranty is up next!

>>>The Weeknd with “Blinding Lights” on YouTube<<<













All of the Alternatives in NRW



The Renaissance of drive-in theaters

The Article “









Tones and I – Dance Monkey

37 weeks all the way up in the Charts with “Sound and I” with their hit “Dance Monkey” – who has still not catchy, has stuck his head in the Sand.

Although the Trend should slowly but surely “through” and also the Charts, a slight decrease in the recognition: of The “Dance Monkey” will have you waving in the summer for sure of one or the other balcony palm and bananas on the street throw. Strong Part!

>>>The Tones and I “Dance Monkey” on YouTube<<<

Black Eyed Peas, J-Balvin – RITMO

Hard to believe, but it actually happened: Bad Boys 3, aka “Bad Boys for Life”! The third part is finally here, a proud 17 years after the second part. Who should it have not seen yet: be sure to catch up on the best in a of the many drive-in theaterswhat to grow in the last few weeks everywhere from the ground.

What does that have to do with our summer hits? Now, with “Bad Boys 3” is also started one of the potential summer hits in 2020, with a flaming tyre to the canvas in the Charts by the following: “RITMO” borrows (again), the matching Sample from the Eurodance Hit “Rhythm of the Night” of Corona from the year of 1993, and Yes, the names were really so. One of the “real” Corona-Tracks 2020, so to speak.

In the Charts RITMO, kind of bad beats already on 3. January was achieved with the space 24 of the tip. The associated YouTube Video to see more than values of 620 million Views.

>>>The Black Eyed Peas, J-Balvin with “RITMO” on YouTube<<<













Our Tips



Board and card games for the Corona time at home

The Article “









Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Solid midfield for the enjoyable Groovy Track “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, gathered on their new Album “Future Nostalgia” is a heavy weight to the next. So are also “Physical” and “Break my Heart” are both no strangers when it comes to high chart placings.

In terms of Groove-factor and suitability for long summer we have decided to make nights for us, nevertheless, for “Don’t Start Now”.

>>>Dua Lipa with “Don’t Start Now” on YouTube<<<

These were the summer hits 2009 – 2019

2019 Senorita – Sean Mendes & Camila Cabello

2018 Bella Ciao – El Profesor

2017 Despacito – Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

In 2016, Don’t Be So Shy – Imany

2015 Ain’t Nobody – Felix Jaehn feat. Jasmine Thompson

2014 Prayer In C – Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

2013 Wake Me Up – Avicii

2012 I Follow Rivers – Lykke Li

2011 Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan

In 2010, We No Speak Americano – Yolanda Be Cool & Dcup

2009 Jungle Drum – Emiliana Torrini













Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC



The best video games of 2020

61 photos



















Services & “to-go”delivery



Food to order or pick up

The Article “





















All Cancellations and news from NRW at a glance



Concerts vs. Corona

The Article “





















Music in times of Corona



Enkelson makes his balcony to the stage

The Article “







