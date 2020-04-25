“The Walking Dead”Star wants to play Wolverine in the MCU · KINO.de

A new Wolverine in the MCU? Since the Acquisition of Fox by Disney, we can expect to most likely in order. An actor bring now into the conversation.

The MCU is at a standstill, but in the Background the plans for the next big projects are up and running already. Also, a new “X-Men”movie will appear in the future, but without the great Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine for years embodied. This was confirmed Recently that he hangs the claws on the nail and it is time for a new cast member that can prove.

The “The Walking Dead”actor Tom Payne on would be ready, as he in a recent Interview Comicbook betrayed. The actor explained that he was a bit smaller than Hugh Jackman, however, to fit the size of more the comic character of Wolverine would. Visually, the actor would also fit well, however, this would have to increase in mass, as he confirmed himself.

Tom Payne as Wolverine might work

That Hugh Jackman will not be playing with a very high probability of Wolverine, has confirmed the actor after his last Film “Logan The Wolverine”. Tom Payn,e the most certainly know as Jesus from “The Walking Dead”, has already proved how agile and fight, he tested his can. Definitely, we would have to do it with a younger Wolverine to.

Anyone who goes now in the big footsteps of the Wolverine, is up to date, not sure. Definitely the bar is relatively high. Tom Holland is a good example of how you can be a super hero character re-occupy it. The new “Spider-Man”-were films prevail and enjoy great popularity.

It remains exciting to see how Disney is with the newly purchased brands from Marvel to work around, such as “Deadpool”, or the “X-Men”. Tom Payne could be the right man for the Wolverine role, but there are certainly other terrific actors that would be up to the task.

