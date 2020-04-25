The Style column – This summer will be the pattern to be valid! People

Bang, boom, crash … PATTERN!

Flowers, plaids, dots, Paisleys – the summer fashion is full of colorful Prints.

★★★

WHO IS WEARING A PATTERN, IT IS STRIKING! Like singer Katy Perry (35), Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth (64, Alliance 90/The Greens), or Billie Eilish (18) in the case of the “Bafta”Awards. The young Singer-songwriter turns to your bird’s wild Outfits, even the hair fits.

★★★

▶︎ Easy: Each of the patterned Top fit white Jeans. It’s THE classic summer combination. A “No Brainer” in the jargon – since you do not need to think about.

Occasion: first day back in the office.

▶︎ Easy: Points Dress, Flower Dress. Just put on, great! Large flowers Fleurs pattern girly look elegant, mill. Occasion: evening, home, as a Surprise, men love dresses …

▶︎ Medium: printed pants. In the pajama-style silk wide leg and elastic waistband. Often with a matching shirt, which may look like a sleep suit. Rescue? Solid color blouse or silk T-Shirt. Occasion: balcony Party with myself!

DO

▶︎ Silk brings prints to their best advantage – cotton is more comfortable, but the colors are washed out.

▶︎ To the patterned dress with a patterned high – heels- high-elegant! Delicate and bright sandals and Slippers summer Feeling pure!

DON’T

▶︎ Never same pattern (such as diamonds, and diamonds) to combine – in the Mix!

▶︎ Black or chunky shoes – where is the ease?

▶︎ Patterns AND jewelry AND rhinestone – hippie market.