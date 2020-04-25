Ten years ago: master-Coup for the Hannover Scorpions | NDR.de sports

Status: 24.04.2020 At 09:24

by Ingmar Deneke, NDR.de





Ten years ago, the Hannover Scorpions have sensationally the German ice hockey championship won. Zach headed by legendary trainer Hans and worn by a sinister team of underdogs prevailed against all odds and created one of the biggest Surprises in the history of the German hockey League (DEL). However, only three years after the great Triumph of the phase-out of the highest class followed. From our series “the(Almost) forgotten clubs”.

Sometimes visions become a reality. “Either I had dreamed it before, or thought once,” says the former Scorpions captain Tino Boos in the phone interview with NDR.de of the probably the most memorable goal of his career. “I said to myself: ‘take heart.'” His courage is to this 25. April 2010 in the third final game against the Augsburger Panther rewarded. 71 seconds before the end of Boos from the Bully out hits over the entire surface of the ice into the empty enemy box 4:2-end. “The fact that the Puck flies right into the goal, of course, was the coronation.“ The former village club from the rural end of the year honors for the first time to the German ice hockey Champions – a Sensation. “The whole season you could make a film actually,” says the now 45-year-old Boos.















Ten years ago: the Scorpions ‘masters’ were

Sports club – 26.04.2020 at 22:30 Author/in: Michael mask In 2010, the Hannover Scorpions in the German ice-hockey League for a Sensation. The outsider from lower Saxony crowned a memorable season with the championship title.

The waiver of salary secures license

In June 2009, the championship title is still light years away far. The Scorpions are financially, is at risk of collapse. The pros dispense with salary, to secure the license, and the season. “I had to talk as a managing Director with the boys, there’s great enthusiasm was, of course. But they have held together and at the end the master became, shows the unusual character of this team,” recalls master-Manager Marco Stichnoth in an Interview with the NDR sports club.

Trainer Zach: “Alpine volcano” as a mountain guide

His congenial Partner as the head coach of the German coaching legend Hans Zach (biography: “I, the Alps, the volcano”). Born in 1949, is a type of brand-impulsive, and straight forward. Admired and feared. “The pilot who guided the ship”, so Stichnoth. However, after the start of the season, the Scorpions are in stormy waters, in November 2009, the table last.

“It is like a mountain tour. Since you don’t have to start at the bottom, otherwise it counts Yes,” says the Bayer Zach, who drives his players to achieve maximum performance. The squad is growing together. “This has made the team. We did not always agree, but always together have drawn. Anyone who has played in Hanover, has felt,” says captain Boos, one of the many “types” in the Team. “We had a good group – with Tino Boos, Thomas Dolak, Patrick Köppchen, Niki Mondt. The were mates, and fortunately, even today, mates,” explains Stichnoth.

Run in the Play-offs: “We were invincible”

The Scorpions climbing up to the main rounds end on place four and a draw after Play-off Victories against Nürnberg and Ingolstadt in the final. There are three short parts, each with the happier end for the Scorpions. “When you get in a run, then you’re invincible and unbeatable. All things have to work,” says Stichnoth the wonders of seeds by March. “Everything was perfect,” says Zach, for the victory in the final is his last Match as the Scorpions ‘ Coach. Stichnoth calls it “a point of landing for the Hans”.

Travis Scott: From the stumbling bird to mostly goalkeeper

It is a season of countless stories. For example, the 34-year-old Goalie Travis Scott. The pre-lots of Canadians, is initially ridiculed as a failed obligation (Boos: “As the tripped over his own feet, that was crazy”), at the end he is the most celebrated magician in the Scorpions goal. And as is the case with the money, the defenseman Aris Brimanis in the freezer of his refrigerator is accumulated in a fish sticks box. The money comes from coach Zach, who keeps his promise, and in the Play-offs as a reward, strong in the team’s cash deposits. With each round, the Box is full, and full. Zach, the visit the Morning after the Meistercoup again at eight o’clock in the Morning the Arena and cabin clean up. While the team is in a celebration marathon is the capital of lower Saxony.

“Cows, pigs, Wedemark” instead of DEL

Three years later, in June 2013. The mood is on the ground. The Hannover Scorpions are not a DEL-Club. Owner Günter Papenburg has sold the licence to the Schwenninger Wild Wings. The contractor has to pay due to low viewers and the duration of the dispute with the city and the state of lower Saxony, not in the mood anymore and pulls back. In ten years he will have invested around 20 million euros in the Club. The Scorpions will shrink to more normal levels, re-make as a new Club in the top League. Back to the roots, back to “cows, pigs, Wedemark” (an old battle cry).

There, the Scorpions still play – against local rivals Hannover Indians, or the Crocodiles Hamburg. Ex-captain Boos, career at the end of 2013, has watched the transformation from afar: “that’s the way it is. But the Scorpions survived, that’s the Important thing.” And this incredible title win in the spring of 2010, anyway, unforgettable.



03:05 Sports club

06:41