Start of the “Spider-Man moved 3” with Tom Holland at the end of 2021

Marvel Fans must be very strong: After numerous theatrical releases due to the ongoing Corona ends of the pandemic have been moved, it is true now the cute spider from the neighborhood. “Spider-Man 3”, the Sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” appears several months later than originally planned.

Actually, the “Spider should swing-Man 3” in July of 2021 to the big screen. Instead, Peter Parker returns in the autumn of the same year. In the U.S. theaters, the Sequel will, according to Sony’s new planning now on 5. November 2021 start-up. The German start-up date is not fixed yet, but is expected to fall in the same period of time.

Spidey takes over for Doctor Strange

Marvel Fans should sit up and take notice, in view of the new start date, finally, this date was intended to date as the theatrical release of “Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness”. Since the “Doctor Strange”-Sequel, however, was also moved, do not need to measure the two Marvel heroes at the box-office with each other.

“Spider-Man: A New Universe 2” also with a delay

The animated Spidey Miles Morales, it is no different than his Live-Action colleague, Peter Parker: Sony postponed the Sequel to the hit movie “Spider-Man: A New Universe” from the 8. April 2022 at the 7. October 2022. However, it is also in these data to the US-Release when the sequel starts in Germany, is still open.

Ever Marvel need to practice Fans in patience: The next Marvel movie “Black Widow” runs only on 5. November 2020 in the German cinemas.