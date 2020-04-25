“So sweet”: Sam Smith chats about Demi Lovato’s new love

Demi Lovato (27) is apparently in love with fresh! For weeks the Fans of the singer are speculating that she has given away her heart finally back to actor Max Ehrich (28). Correctly officially, the lovebirds have not made your fortune yet, but various Social Media make Posts: The 28-year-old Hottie makes her pretty happy. Her good friend Sam Smith (27) confirmed now.

The “Promises”-was the interpreter, recently chatted in Andy Cohen’s (51) radio show guest, a little bit of the beans and revealed that he Max already have met: “We met the other night, so we talked on FaceTime to each other.” The Moderator wanted to know whether the two were now a Couple or not. “I know nothing about it, but it seems so… you are so sweet. And Demi seems at the moment happy, and that’s the Important thing”stressed Sam more.

If anyone is about Demis Love life knows, then Sam. Finally, the two are much more than colleagues who have only brought a few days ago, their joint Single, “I’m Ready” to get out. As you are close, with the 27-Year-old, when he used to recently, a common photo Demi posted, on you to give him a hug – your comment: “I love you so much.”

Display

Getty Images Max Ehrich, Actor

Display

Instagram / samsmith Sam Smith at the Attitude Awards

Display

Instagram / samsmith Sam Smith and Demi Lovato

137 No, I had no idea! 32 Yes, this is nothing New for me.



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de