So queer, the German film award in 2020

Everything was different this year at the award ceremony of the German film prize was awarded on Friday evening. Instead of with a big Gala, red carpet and an extravagant after-show Party Corona was due to a new Show-concept tested: the Moderator dedicated actor Edin Hasanovic stood in a Studio without an audience (and was still full of dancing body at the Start), the Laudator and the nominees were rooms from your living and kitchen connected. Only one was as always: the queer yield was also in the film price in 2020 is quite low.

Unlike at the Oscars – where, in the last years of the “Moonlight” and “The Favourite” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Green Book” of the various films with LGBTIQ characters, and themes among the winners were – does you look at the Lolas, the German film prize, also called, with Queerem always rather difficult. The reasons for this are varied and range from a promotional and editorial system that is already in the development phase of the films proven recipes for success, preferably, and the niches and experiments rather avoid, to a voting system within the German film Academy, through the small queer films such as “Today or tomorrow” (one of the most charming German films of the past year), hardly have a Chance.

After all, unlike in many vintages, this Vintage is anything at all Queer to the price of discover on the German screens, and thus also in the Film. As the Best supporting actor Pasquale Aleardi was nominated in the Musical film adaptation, “I was still never plays in New York,” the gay magician Costa (click here for the man of sheep-Interview with the Swiss actors). Also in “The perfect secret”, which received a special prize as a visitor the strongest Film, is one of the protagonists to be gay gets (which, however, the screenplay unpleasant homophobic side).

In the twice-nominated novel adaptation of “Narcissus & Goldmund” stresses Director Stefan Ruzowitzky, the Homo-erotic desire by Sabin Tambrea embodied monk.

And by “Berlin Alexanderplatz” is waiting on Corona is currently on a theatrical release, but overall, the same for eleven Lola’s had started the race, not blowing at all a Queerness (and diversity), as they are known in the local cinema landscape otherwise.

For “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, in which he plays the drug-Ganster Reinhold, Albrecht Schuch as a supporting actor awards – and won, shortly thereafter, for “systems busters”, a little later, the Lola for Best actor. Without question a well-deserved double award winner, the headphones on the ears and easily overwhelmed in front of his film posters sat.

Like it at all, ultimately, little of the Evening had to suspend to the winner*of the interior. The film prize in Gold and seven other Lola’s (including the young main actress Helena Zengel) went to the great Drama “systems busters”, the filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt of a movie with Sandra Bullock works.

“Berlin Alexanderplatz” ultimately received five prizes, including the film prize in silver. And also against other excellent movies, from “the spoken word is” about “Lindenberg! Do your thing” to “Born in Evin” or “As Hitler the pink rabbit steel”, there is little to object to. What not to say, however, that we want for the future of still more LGBTIQ representation.

