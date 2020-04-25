Serena Williams responds to Roger Federer’s ATP WTA Merger Idea, then deletes them

On Wednesday, the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer triggered a large storm in the tennis world, he published on his Twitter Account an idea that the ATP & WTA Tours should be merged.

The reactions were mostly positive, and Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Billie Jean King supported the Swiss Superstar. Federer’s counterpart in the modern women’s game, Serena Williams, published its own response on Twitter, put out these, however briefly.

However, it was online long enough to have the image of your Tweets to include. Serena Williams, who played at the Hopman Cup in 2019, in a thrilling duel against Federer, said: “Um, that was confidential and should not be shared …”

. Soon after, Williams, who is known that he speaks very loudly about their views deleted, the Tweet. The leaders of the ATP and WTA Tour supported the proposal and stated that they have worked together in the last few weeks, if you have questions in connection with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis Australia has also supported Federer’s proposals. Federer and Williams are among the biggest Superstars in the game – Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles – the most of all the male tennis players in history, Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles titles won – second only to Margaret Court’s 24.

Roger Federer I’m just wondering … am I the only one who thinks that it is now time that men’s and women’s tennis are United and come together?