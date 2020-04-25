Ryan Reynolds and Director Shawn Levy turning time-travel Comedy

Ryan Reynolds and Director Shawn Levy are planning further cooperation. After the Duo’s last together on the Sci-Fi Comedy Free Guy has worked, to follow the end of the year, a time travel Comedy. In the case of the as-yet unnamed Film is a production of Skydance, the planning, the filming still to complete this year. It should allow the state of the world, wants to turn the production company in the fourth quarter. A theatrical release date, there is not yet.

The script template of the Film and circulated for the last eight years by Hollywood. So in 2012, has been working on an implementation, at the time, Tom Cruise was provided for a short period of time for the main role. The original script comes from the pen of T. S. Nowlin (Pacific Rim: Uprising). For the Version of Levy and Reynolds, it will be reviewed again by Jonathan Tropper.

In the center of the plot of Ryan Reynolds played a man who travels through time because he needed the help of his 13-year-old earlier I. In the past he meets on his now deceased father, who at that time was about the same age as Reynolds character in the Film.