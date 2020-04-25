Read for the good purpose | books | DW

The cultural scene suffers massively under the Corona of a crisis. Also many authors is the collapse of a significant part of their income: with Reading tours and Festivals will not take place in the foreseeable future. But in addition to the economic aspects of the Guild are missing the representatives of the writing and especially the Public. How many other Creative people have found, therefore, you long the way to the Internet.

As one of the first of the multi-award-winning author, Saša Stanišić, invited his readers in his apartment, virtually of course. On the 19 of. March, on the day after the televised speech of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to the Corona-crisis, launched the Social Media-savvy author of a reading series on his Twitch Account. “Literature in times of uncertainty” is the name of the Videos with which he collects money for social purposes. More than 40,000 euros have come together after five weekly readings, as he was at 17. April in its virtual audience encounter announced. Money with which he can Survive, for example, the centre supported a project for Refugees. Stanišić, was awarded in 2019, for his novel “the origin” with the German book prize, reads from his books and from published texts and the literature not to hear lovers on the net only about an hour long, you will thank him with donations for non-profit organizations, such as homeless or refugee initiatives.

Writing Challenge #writing home

Stanišićs fellow author Sebastian Fitzek, has trod in his career, often unusual ways (among others, he read in a dentist’s office or in a hospice), will meet under the Motto of #writing at home every night with his readers on his Instagram Account and creates, together with you, via Live Stream, crime and Thriller short stories. “Identity” is the Central theme. Due to the popularity the term of the action has been extended until the 26. April can each write a short story, and in the four following days, on the only unlocked website www.wirschreibenzuhause.de submit. A Jury will then select those texts, the publishing house Droemer Knaur should be published as a book. The sale proceeds will go according to best-selling author Fitzek to the “crisis-ridden book trade”.

Hollywood stars read

In Hollywood, there are similar initiatives. The two Actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have called in mid-March action #save with stories on Instagram and Facebook to life. A number of Stars, including Glenn Close, Natalie Portman, Jeff Bridges, Eddie Redmayne and Jimmy Fallon read this Hashtag for a good cause your favorite children’s books in front of the camera.

In this literary way, the Hollywood collect sizes, donations for the two initiatives to “Save the Children” and “No Kid Hungry”. Both take care of needy children, whose Communities have been particularly affected by the consequences of the Corona pandemic. So you can organize, for example, programs for school children in need of food and learning materials, while the schools are closed.

Shakespeare-sonnets and good night stories

The 79-year-old British actor Patrick Stewart, known primarily as a Star Trek commander Luc Picard, reads under the Hashtag #ASonnetADay every day on his Twitter Account of Shakespeare’s sonnets. Stewart is very casual and wearing no Make-Up: The poems are reduced to the great voice of the actor and the poetry of the “bard” of Stratford-upon-Avon. The Social Media community rewarded the actor with tens of thousands of Likes and Re-Tweets.

Also, Country Star Dolly Parton during the lock downs, not rags. In the framework of its project “Goodnight with Dolly” reads it once a week Good-night-stories. In addition, they donated a Million dollars for a lab that is working on a Coronavirus vaccine.

A Foundation of the American actor’s Union, SAG has set up the Website “storylineonline.net” to see the Videos of the actors at the reading, enriched with illustrations. For each book there is an age recommendation and suggestions for further activities. Under the Hashtag #operation, story time, authors and illustrators, and illustrators, read for children in Instagram, Facebook and YouTube author.

Poetry and marathon reading for the state of emergency

In Germany, the actor Daniel Brühl has called Easter a poetry-Reading-action On Instagram and Twitter poetry fans can your favorite poems post or present. “With the action #poetryforlocals to be called for the support of small shops, cafes and Restaurants in the neighborhood,” was brühl idea. And also: “poetry and lyrics have something Comforting in these difficult times.”

Actor Daniel Brühl called a poetry-action

On a monumental project, “involved in days of the state of emergency” 120 Austrian artists, including such well-known as the Nobel literature laureate Elfriede Jelinek, the actor Klaus Maria Brandauer and the cultural philosopher Alexander Kluge. In turn, they have on good Friday “The plague” by Albert Camus live read aloud. The approximately ten-hour marathon reading is divided into sections of up to 10. May be available online – and by the way, the initiator hope to donate. In this case, you should come to the many through the restrictions as a result of the Corona crisis existentially endangered authors benefit.

The current crisis has opened up the literature with such formats, new spaces, not virtual, but real. The network is public, well-known writer and actor not only a boon for potential donation recipient. It also allows the anticipation to grow to lusty encounters between living people, the Fans of literature and its producers. And it was in the case of a conventional water glass reading, in which the author without any additional event to read from his book and from time to time, at its water SIPS.