“Play Golf against Trump? That will never happen!“

Justin Timberlake was initially as a singer of the boy band *NSYNC famous, and later as a Solo musician and actor. Photo: imago images/Jeremy Montemagni/Everett Collection

As he flew in the middle of February to Berlin to make on the red carpet PR for “Meteora World Tour”, as the Film should still be on the 26. March will arrive in theaters. Corona made Justin Timberlake’s appearance as a animation Star (Mark Forster, the German speaking voice) lends him a dash through the bill. Now you can enjoy the (according to the youth love Britney Spears) “musical genius” with a delay of one month by Streaming.

COURIER: The first part has globally grossed over 350 million dollars. Why are their trolls in so many countries is a Hit?

Justin Timberlake: We will deliver three things that are universally popular. Inspiring music, hilarious Comedy and a good Message!

Her son Silas is 5. How he finds his dad as a Troll?

In the first part he didn’t understand that quite so. Until I then, for him, home is always “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is sung. Eventually, it has made him click.

Timberlake produced the Soundtrack for the animated film “Meteora World Tour”. Photo: dpa

Can you remember your own first World Tour?

Clear. That was with *NSYNC and the tour was anything but luxurious! The contract was signed with BMG in Munich. We were all squeezed together in a Van and drove from concert to concert. First Germany, then Austria and then Switzerland. I know that I had claustrophobia and barely could breathe. In a confined space with four other teenagers. It has stunk!

Since then they have been around the world. Which countries do you particularly like?

I’m a real Foodie and rate places according to how much I like the local cuisine. For example, I am a huge Fan of Italian cuisine. Therefore, we have been in the last year in Italy on holiday. I think I’ve eaten 7 days in a row!

You will be in the next year 40. If you believe your wife Jessica Biel, then you become a “grown up without growing old”. What is fountain your young?

Jessica wanted to say something Nice. There is no secret. My only rule is that I always stay curious and constantly want to learn. I will never look back, but always forward. Because you can’t delete his past, but you can do it in the future, different and better.

For the past seven years, Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel. Photo: dpa

We come to the Golf, where you are also a master in the music.

Thank you.

If you would play against President Trump, who would win?

Wow, what a question (laughs out loud). We’ll never know, because it will never happen!

Trump is said, that he’s cheating.

(with a wink): you have your answer.

The interview was conducted by Dierk Sindermann