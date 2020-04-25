Paula’s News

Letter driver when solution – three winners

Since Paula and her boyfriend Andreas has caused quite a confusion with your puzzles in the last week. Because, actually, Paula wants to offer always the right word, as a solution to the puzzle. This time, however, the two solutions were interchanged letters. Thus, the solution of the word “Gaum” came out. But many submitters have correctly noted: Actually, the Paula wanted to use the word “tree” as a solution to the puzzle. So you decided: All to be one with the word “Gaum” and all the “tree” in the raffle.

Because one thing is clear: as famous as Paula is, a great movie about you has now turned into none. And you can imagine as bad as Emma Watson slips into the role of the newspaper duck. Where: Paula’s friend Andreas would be happy about it even maybe.

So the right solutions to Paula’s Quiz 18. April: Emma Watson starred in the “Harry Potter”, can.disinfect it with acetic acid, in some of the cities are just built hospitals and when shopping, you should wear a mask now

Has drawn Paula as the winner: Laura Di Primo (twelve years old) from Frickenhausen, Franziska Lutz (9) from Altdorf and Vanessa Gaiser (8) from Walddorfhäslach. Congratulations! Your Smarty-pants-Paula’s are on the way!

1. Monday question: what is the name of the game with the coins?

g) cents peeve

m) mark peeve

z) penny peeve

2. Tuesday question: What is star scales are usually?

w) a tiny speck of dust

l) huge chunks of rock

r) football large duck eggs

3. Wednesday question: How large is the ecological footprint of the Germans?

a) just means

i) very, very small

e) huge

4. Thursday question: How do you say to the harvest of the asparagus?

s) asparagus is picked

n) asparagus is shaved

r) asparagus is crisp

5. Friday question: what is the name of the Gorilla-mom in the Rostock Zoo?

g) Yene

k) Yena

f) Yeni

The first letter of the searched Solution to write large. Send it until Thursday, 30. April, by E-Mail to paula@ntz.de or by post card to Paula Print, editorial Board of the Nürtinger Zeitung, Carl-Benz-Straße 1, 72622 Nürtingen. And don’t forget please to send your address and your age to Paula!