No Live Sport in the Corona of the time: These films are a must-see – sports news

By Tim Wohlbold 22. April, 2020 – 13:22 PM

Are you withdrawal on Live sports? The root for your favorite club or the thrill you are missing in your favorite sports? We present to you ten films about sports, bring you through the Corona of the time.

Tactics meeting with Bill Murray, Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan (from the left). Photo: imago/Everett Collection

Stuttgart – On any given Sunday (1999): Epic, nothing else describes the Football movie with Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, and Jamie Foxx also an all-star cast. For Pacino as a football coach Tony D’amato things like such as team spirit, respect, and responsibility. For the team owner of the Miami Sharks, from Diaz terrifically played, is to maximize profit above all. Director Oliver Stone lights used to mercilessly pretty much all aspects of the modern sports industry in the United States and around the world.

The Film is to borrow including Amazon. The Indians of Cleveland (1989)Even if Baseball is not among the favorite sports of the Germans, the Indians of Cleveland (with Charlie Sheen in the main role) belongs to the category of cult films that you must have once seen. A bunch of undisciplined, chaotic and untalented baseball player to Ex-con Ricky (Sheen) is meant to bring bad results to ensure that the owners can sell the Team. But Sheen and co. have a different Plan: they want to bring the championship to Ohio.

The Film is available exclusively as a DVD or VHS Video available. Moneyball the art (2011)Billy Beane has revolutionized Baseball and the entire sports world. The Manager of the Oakland Athletics rated players and their prospects for the future use of objective statistics and led the ailing Club from California in the Play-offs. He is the founder of the “Analytics”movement, which has been found in almost all kinds of sport catchment. Brad Pitt plays Beane, Comedy Star Jonah Hill shines as the statistics Nerd in the true realities of the Film. “How can someone not be in the Baseball romantic?”, Beane asks his colleagues in the Film. We ask ourselves that too.





Moneyball is see at the Netflix in the subscription. Rocky (1976): About a Sport, there are so many outstanding Film dramas such as over the sport of Boxing. But The representation of the Sylvester Stallone Boxer Rocky Balboa is iconic. As an Underdog, he offers heavyweight champion of the world Apollo Creed, a great fight. If he gets the fight and wins? To eight parts of the series – not everything classic is to grow the series. But the first Rocky movie a must-see for any sports fan at least once. Rocky IV should not go unmentioned here – not because of Stallone, but the villain Ivan Drago. Why? Take a look for yourself.

Rocky is the rent including Sky and Amazon. Space Jam (1996): What can go wrong when the greatest basketball player history, and Bugs Bunny meet on the canvas? Michael Jordan, the Incomparable. The fantastic Larry Bird. The naughty Charles Barkley, the giant Shawn Bradley, the tiny Muggsy Bogues. All the Basketball Stars in the delightful Film that combines the real world with the imaginary of the Looney Tunes cartoon characters of the famous rabbit Bugs Bunny. To defeat the aliens “Nerdlucks”, to the search for a new attraction for your inter-galactic amusement Park. A sequel is in the planning stage. Is’ what’s up Doc?

Space Jam is to be seen in the Netflix subscription. The miracle of Bern (2003): In front of his documentary about the football summer fairy tale for the home tournament in 2006, film Director Sönke Wortmann was devoted to the first German world Cup Triumph, the legendary Fritz Walter and the German national coach Sepp Herberger. In the process, winning the title in 1954, serves as a foil for a description of the condition of Germany in the post-war period. Sometimes a little cheesy and predictable, the Film is nevertheless in the category of: you Should have as a sports fan seen.

The miracle of Bern is included in the Netflix subscription. Invictus (2009): Clint Eastwood’s epic tribute to Nelson Mandela. A year after the end of Apartheid South Africa in 1995 hosted the Rugby world Cup. President Mandela (Morgan Freeman) uses the tournament to the unity of the white minority and black majority of the population in the divided country forward, even against the wishes of his own party, the logged out of the almost exclusively white Rugby team, the Springbocks on the loved one, and be renamed to have. In addition, Matt Damon shines in the role of Springbok captain Francois Pienaar on the way to a sensational world title. Conclusion: Spine-Tingling Cinema.

Invictus is to rent at Amazon and iTunes. Blind Side – The big Chance (2009)Michael Oher grow up in severe conditions. Promoted and called for by a foster mother (Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock) Matures, the hulking young people to talented Football players who expect to have a Chance for a College scholarship. Feel-good cinema, from Hollywood to charity, racism and poverty in the United States. Happy ending in the real world: later in 2013, wins the Super Bowl and proves that it can also create still guys from the Ghettos to the highest professional sports leagues in the United States.

Blind Side is included in the Netflix subscription. Raging Bull – raging bull (1980) With a terrific Robert de Niro in the main role of the mainly Black-and-White Film was shot by Director Martin Scorsese rise and fall of Boxing champion Jake LaMotta describes. De Niro, which increased in the meantime, 30 pounds for the role of the aging LaMotta, was awarded for his role in an Oscar. The Film was criticized because of its depiction of violence first violent, but long been one of the most important films of American cinema. In the USA, he is considered by many critics as the best sports movie of the story. We say: a Must-see!

The Film is to borrow on Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. White men can’t jump white guys’s (1992) There are many good, if not very good Basketball movies from the movie studios in Hollywood. But the combination of big-mouth Sydney (Wesley Snipes) and Ex-professional Basketball Billy (Woody Harrelson) is on the street courts of Los Angeles, without a doubt, one of the best sports films in history. Trash talk, social commentary, and super twisted and filmed basketball scenes provide a mixture of fun, games, and excitement only chocolate you should get it himself.

The Film is to borrow at Amazon.