Night ampoules learn by Dr. Barbara Sturm at the Beauty Test

The “Night ampoules learn” by Dr. Barbara Sturm. (Collage: NZZ Bellevue)

The “Night ampoules learn” the German Doctor of aesthetic medicine promise easy to Apply, to repair the skin over night and in the morning, plump and smooth look. But the new product from Dr Barbara Sturm, what it promises?

The promises the product:

A number of Stars such as Kim Kardashian or Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are Fans of the purist Anti-Aging products, the German Doctor of aesthetic medicine Dr. Barbara Sturm. In fact, it is even a little bit of the #sturmglow, as your Disciples are going to apply the admittedly not quite cheap products on Instagram, will be forfeited. So you wear in the morning and in the evening the Face Cream Light on, and when you leave download the Home Office in the direction of shopping, dabs a few drops of Glow Drops in the face.

Dr. Barbara leads storm Night Ampoules LearnAmpoules with hyaluronic acid for face, neck and Décolleté, in the range. The highly concentrated active ingredient with various natural extracts to penetrate deep into the skin and the moisture storage enable. You will support the night-time, the natural regeneration process of the skin. The skin should look plumper, smoother and fresher. Even if it is in the packaging of the ampoules to glass, there is no risk of injury.

The product can:

The active ingredient has a pleasant Texture. He is not so fluid that he a cheeks Mr under-runs. He has a comforting cooling effect on the skin and massage in well. Shortly after the Application of a slightly sticky feeling, but disappears after a few minutes, when the skin has absorbed the liquid completely.

The 2-ml-content is, even if it is applied as prescribed to face, neck and Décolleté, very productive. Although one ampoule per day is expected, this can be but loose on a two-day split.

The product can:

Yes, you there, reading the instructions can often be found unnecessary. In this case, a precise Study of the illustrations on the packaging is recommended. Because the vials are made of glass and must be carefully opened so you get hurt.

Well, somehow you make it anyway, that the thumb is bleeding after that, and the vial is half destroyed. It pushes it to the extreme of evening fatigue, and the apparent lack of technology. It has given the ampoule with the associated applicator, to a little jerk open fast and to much pressure on the fragile glass housing, so that it broke. While upset at this Moment about his own stupidity out of you the next day to the rotation.

Conclusion:

Already after the first two applications, the skin looks the following Morning, in fact, fresher, and smoother. The wrinkles around the mouth and on the forehead are minimized and the redness at least no more so disturbing a presence. After almost two weeks of regular application, the previously slightly scaly skin desquamates around the nose and forehead.

And once you had perfected the Opening of the ampoules, after initial difficulties, there was rejoicing literally, to the evening Ritual. A point of criticism there are, however, Especially when the ampoule is not used up in a day, would be a possibility of Resealing is desirable.