Netflix may 2020: Deadly nuns, evil widows, and Bill Murray

New on Netflix in may 2020: Many new films and tasty series vying for your attention in the merry month of may. Here are the best new releases are on Netflix.

As the primary entertainment source for the moving-image content in times of Corona-crisis (in addition to the analog television) experienced the Streaming service Netflix as much in demand as never before in its history. In order to keep the attention of its users, on the Californian Streaming provider in the correct orientation. These are the Netflix May 2020 New Releases for all Fans of varied films and exciting series for the quarantine time.

The new releases on Netflix in may 2020

Equal to 1. In may 2020, in time for the start of the month and on the national holiday-the day Netflix brings a variety of new movies and TV shows into the program. Including Space Force is (from 29. May), the new Sci-Fi Comedy series of “the Office”Creator Greg Daniels, again with Steve Carrell in the lead role, which should be this time of Donald trump’s leadership style inspired. Potential as well as the recent Netflix-teen-Romance “Only half of the story”. On the cinema front, there is a reunion with Benedict Cumberbatch in the war drama “The Imitation Game” and “Avengers”Star Chris Evans in the Drama “Gifted”. But that’s not all.

For more films on Netflix in may 2020

From 1. May, 2020 on Netflix:

“All Day And A Night”

“Child 44” with Tom Hardy

“Mrs. Serial Killer”

“St. Vincent” with Bill Murray

“Super Mario Bros.”

Later in may, 2020 on Netflix:

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill” (5. May)

“12 Strong” (8. May)

“The Now” (10. May)

“The Lovebirds” (22. May)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (26. May)

“Late Night” (29. May)

Other series on Netflix in may 2020

From 1. May, 2020 on Netflix:

“Hollywood”

“Space Force”

“Transformers: Bumblebee” Season 2

Later in may, 2020 on Netflix:

“Dead To Me”, Season 2 (8. May)

“Der Denver-Clan”, Season 3 (23. May)

“Court proceedings in the media”, 1. Season (11. May)

“Queen Of The South”, Season 4 (29. May)

“Scissor Seven”, Season 2 (7. May)

“Selling The Sunset”, Season 2 (22. May)

“Snow piercer”, season 1 (weekly)

“The Eddy”, Season 1 (8. May)

