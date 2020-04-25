I’m the second choice

The ‘Avengers’actress admits that she had to fight in the course of your life with a lot of rejection when it came to their work. Now she is sure, however, that you appreciate it more when she is offered a role for which she was actually already out of the race divorced. In an Interview with ‘Parade’ explains Scarlett: “Since I’m young, I’m going to be rejected all the time. The best call you can get is if you didn’t get something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve more or less made a career out of always being the second choice.”