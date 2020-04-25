Hollywood in Brinkum: Inflatable screen allows you to the drive-in cinema

In Corona, the time of the visit to the cinema is? Of ways: In Brinkum, films flicker on a 200 square meters big screen. The Renaissance of drive-in cinemas.



Will Smith in Brinkum – of course, only on the canvas.



Once again on the weekend go to the cinema? In the cinema hall with many other people the latest blockbusters to see? In times of Corona-crisis and minimum cinephiles have to do without it for the time being. But not when you are ready, the cinema room against the private car to trade in. The classic drive-in cinema is now experiencing a Renaissance. Those declared dead live longer.



A Parking lot is at the drive-in cinema.



Also in Brinkum there since Friday evening, a drive-in movie in the Parking lot behind a gas station at the Bremer-street. Co-organizer Bernd Aurin is. As the head of the Multiplex cinema Cinespace in Bremen’s Waterfront shopping centre, it is for him something completely New to show movies under the open sky. And a idea of the cars on the 250 or so places to ward is not normally part of the tasks of the cinema-heads. But what’s normal these days? You just have to improvise.

We expected a certain amount of space capacity. Now we see whether the, to it, fit it. Bernd Aurin, head of the cinema Cinespace

And so stayed Aurin on Friday evening that everyone can see something: the thickness of SUVs on the page, so that you do not adjust the point of view of the people in the smaller cars.

On the program state of the action movie “Bad Boys For Life” with Will Smith. For approximately 250 cars, and on the premiere night the area was actually pretty full. Who does not want to dispense with the obligatory Popcorn, you could buy a bag at the gas station.

And as the sound of the film comes in the car? Via radio: The audio can be heard via a special FM frequency on the car radio. Until shortly before the beginning of the idea of an existential prerequisite for every cinema projection: The screen was missing, however. 21 at the pumps went and filled an inflatable and 200 square meters of canvas with air. At 21:15 PM we started with the drive-in cinema in Brinkum. Of course, first of all with advertising – some changes in the Corona times.

Time lapse: a 200-square-meter movie screen inflates



Video from the 25. April 2020



For more information about the Video