Henry Cavill takes off like

The 36-year-old actor is obviously proud of his body. During the shooting of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ felt to Henry in addition to his Co-Star Ben Affleck, however, almost weak. “As in most cases, the Level you reached a certain Level and I thought I would be in good shape when I did the Film. Then I met Ben Affleck. What I noticed was, first, that he was very funny. But the man was simply trained by. I’m not really the type that occurs in competition with others, but I have to admit that I was more than intimidated. That’s why I wanted to make more, because Ben is really built strong. The guy is huge. In comparison, I’m puny.”

BANG Showbiz