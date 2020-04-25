German voice of Denzel Washington: Leon soil-a surprising 61 years, died – entertainment

Actor Leon soil was 61 years old Photo: imago images/Sven Simon





The German voice of Jason Statham, and Denzel Washington is dead. The actor and synchronous speaker Leon soil is surprisingly passed away.

The actor, Director and voice actor Leon soil has died at the age of 61 years. The t-online.de reported “” relying on soil Agency. Known the actor was, among other things, as the German voice of the Hollywood Stars Denzel Washington (65) and Jason Statham (52).





The ground lent his voice to, among other things, but Smith (51), Wesley Snipes (57), Samuel L. Jackson (71), Laurence Fishburne (58), Idris Elba (47) and James Belushi (65) Wants. In addition, the actor was seen in the past nearly 30 years, in numerous TV productions, including “A case for two”, “die Rosenheim-Cops” and “Behind Bars – The Women’s Prison”.