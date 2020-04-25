“Fast & Furious 1-7”: These scenes you can’t get on Netflix to watch! Cinema News

The first seven films of the “Fast & Furious”series, there’s been a short time on Netflix! Fans of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) have to make on the Streaming platform still smears.

Universal Pictures

With the first of the seven “Fast & Furious”movies is one of the most successful movie took place a few days ago, our time-series the path to Netflix, much to the delight of many subscribers, as it seems now. After all, a good half of the ten most popular movies on the Streaming platform now consists of Parts of the testosterone-charged action film Saga.

While “Fast & Furious 8” and the Spin-off “Almost & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” the two most recent chapters of the series are not on Board (which can include Amazon Prime Video* or loaned to be purchased), the first seven films in the series are available on Netflix only in the cinema versions available. Who wants to see the extended versions, you get to see this only on Blu-ray. But what’s missing on Netflix now.

“Fast & Furious 1-4” in full length

All who would like to go back to the beginnings of the series, get on Netflix currently has the opportunity to be a little nostalgic. While Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) and co. will travel later to the whole world, to land million-Coups, with cars jumping out of planes, and even a U-boat blow up, it goes with “The Fast And The Furious” back to the roots – and when it was stolen a video recorder, and the Fastest on the quarter mile.

In the first of the sequels “2 Fast 2 Furious” “Tokyo Drift” and “Fast & Furious” played cars, we all know that a bigger role before the series with the XXL-Blockbuster-mutant spectacle. What are the first four “Fast & Furious”-Chapter have in common: there is only one official Version the movies – if you cut TV versions of the times the money was coming from. The movies run on Netflix, therefore, in full-length! For it is only with “Fast Five”, from which the number was always bigger, louder, and more explosive, have extended to the movies in the home theater again.

“Fast & Furious 5” to “Fast & Furious 7”: The missing!

“Fast & Furious Five”: Overall, it is there in the Extended Cut, only a little more than a Minute up to little time, to entirely new scenes or even additional storylines to accommodate. Relatively minimal changes to the theatrical version accordingly, which are mainly due to depictions of violence are. Many action scenes are only injected a few settings, which then also changes the blood, which is not seen in the theatrical version to – for example, in the case of the shooting in the Favelas in the first act of the film.

“Fast & Furious 6”: Minor Changes in the sixth part. Here, too, especially violence cuts that were made for the cinema version of it. The Extended Cut comes only a brief Minute longer than the theatrical version. There are differences especially in two of the fight between Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Riley (Gina Carano) in the staircase scene, Brian (Paul Walker) and Braga (John Ortiz) in the interrogation or Han (Sung Kang) and Jah (Joe Taslim). Here s a there are always, two additional beats, or even an alternative to the harder moments, such as a headbutt instead of a simple punch in the face.

“Fast & Furious 7”: In part 7, there’s the full “Fast & Furious”-load only in the long version. Here is a good two and a half minutes missing in total, but only the Action is not here any longer. While Letty and Kara (Ronda Rousey) on the Party in Abu Dhabi, although a little longer on the nut and Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) incidentally, two additional mercenaries to shoot, there are extensions of content. So Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) tells his comatose brother, Owen (Luke Evans) a story from their shared Childhood, we get to know the brothers a little better. In addition, Shaw’s has been adapted to the statement of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), why is he doing hunt for Toretto & co., and thus comprehensible.

A detailed Overview of all the extended scenes, you get Schnittberichte.com. The long versions of the movies you’ll find in the Blu-ray-Box* with all of the previous films in the main series, including “Fast & Furious 8” gets the Extended Cut even twelve whole minutes on it!

Universal Pictures International France “Fast & Furious Five”: In the Extended Cut will be shooting (more)



*The Links to the offer from Amazon is so-called Affiliate Links. In the case of a purchase through these Links we receive a Commission.