Drive-Through wedding with Jennifer Lopez?

The fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, has thought in a talk show about alternative wedding plans.

Berlin (dpa) l The Coronavirus has brought the wedding plans of Pop Star Jennifer Lopez (50) and her fiance Alex Rodriguez (44) is a mess. More, due to the current Situation is uncertain: “We must now go with the Flow,” said the Ex-Baseball player in the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Currently, the health and safety have the highest priority.















However, the 44-Year-old does not spoil the mood. Addressed on the car celebrated the birthday of his daughter, Ella, said Rodriguez, maybe you would have a Drive-Through wedding celebrations. “It would be cheaper,” he joked.















Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together since the beginning of 2017. The marriage of the Ex-Baseball player made in March of last year. The knee is the case, he should have, in his own words, secretly and six months of planned training.























