Demi Lovato is accustomed to Isolation

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’interpreter spent she had administered last year to some time in a rehab clinic, after accidentally Overdose. According to Demi, you remember the current Lockdown due to the Corona-crisis a little at this difficult time in your life. In an Interview with Jameela Jamil said: “It’s funny that I like to stay home, because I don’t like the fame. I love it, a lot of people with my music to reach out and help them. And I use my platform for something Good. […] I’m used to the self-isolation, I’ve spoken with a few friends from the treatment. I just said ‘This is like a withdrawal.’ You must remain in a facility, usually some house with beds or so. You only have no TV or phone, so this is a real luxury.”

Recently, Demi said that it was, in their opinion, a sign of strength, when a person with mental problems seek help. Therefore, she founded the ‘Mental Health Fund’, the contact person should be Ill, for the mentally. In an Interview with ‘People’ said Demi about her project: “It is so important that people have this help, because sometimes you feel really alone, and you do not know to whom to turn or who to talk to. Are you afraid of, that his thoughts are too gloomy and you need a direction. Then we come in. To ask […] for help is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. Often society tells us that we are weak if we ask for help. But the strongest thing someone can do is make the first step in the direction of help, no matter in what Form.”