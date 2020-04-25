Demi Lovato is accustomed to Isolation

Recently, Demi said that it was, in their opinion, a sign of strength, when a person with mental problems seek help. Therefore, she founded the ‘Mental Health Fund’, the contact person should be Ill, for the mentally. In an Interview with ‘People’ said Demi about her project: “It is so important that people have this help, because sometimes you feel really alone, and you do not know to whom to turn or who to talk to. Are you afraid of, that his thoughts are too gloomy and you need a direction. Then we come in. To ask […] for help is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. Often society tells us that we are weak if we ask for help. But the strongest thing someone can do is make the first step in the direction of help, no matter in what Form.”

BANG Showbiz