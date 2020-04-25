Clueso led an open relationship

Jealousy in a relationship is trying to Clueso (40, “The Hand Baggage I”to circumvent). The singer told now Video-Interview with the Radio station MDR Jump. Not only would he try, his “jealousy mostly store”, he also had for a time an open relationship, in which he “learned a lot”, the singer, the 9. April celebrated its 40 birthday.





“I think that has to do with jealousy with a lot of the substitutability with the private setting,” explains Clueso. Often, one is not also on the things jealous, “you like to be or not to be itself”. To the topic, it also rotates in Clueso of Single come Dancing””. It’s about communication problems in a relationship. The man sits jealously at home, while his partner dancing.





In the pantry already





Sung has had a Clueso the Song because of the Corona-crisis, however, is not in the recording Studio, but in the pantry, in which he set up from “noise protection reasons, a Mini-Studio”. And although he had tried in his improvised Vocal booth “really loud”, I complained, none of the neighbors, so Clueso. Long as his neighbors had to endure the “noise” anyway. In the meantime, the musicians moved into a Studio, to continue working on his new Album.





