Canon of the quarantine Crazy Happen in the world

Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” revolutionized children’s literature, and delighted to today’s children, mathematicians, and language philosophers.

Alice in Wonderland and the wicked Queen in an Illustration by Sir John Tenniel, 1871. Getty Images

A Children’s Book? Sure, but more than that. And we are not all of the (pre -) read the stories of our Childhood? The “Grimms fairy tales” and “Heidi”, in the Anglo-Saxon world is, above all, Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” (with the sequel to “Alice behind the Mirrors”).

In 1865, and in 1871 published, the books set a new tone in the good-edifying literature for children. Alice after she fell into a rabbit hole and deep into the earth, into a Happen, from the moral Lessons could be drawn, in a crazy world full of strange characters and absurd plot twists.

She meets a Dodo, a hookah-Smoking caterpillar, a Queen of hearts and many other Shapes. And the behavior offended unpredictable, at times aggressive, at times. Also, Alice, who comes with her from the upper world conversation decency here, around a hit, put your foot in fat, fight.

Times tiny, other times huge

A strange, childlike heroine who talks to herself and apparently to their identity to mislead is: is it tiny, then again, gigantic gross (debt of various liquids, biscuits and mushrooms – drugs?). The Whole thing follows a dream logic, in the hazards – the “head!”-Queen – in the nothing to resolve. A world of the game, it is also, in the first volume of the card, in the second of the game of chess. Is played also with the language and the logic. Verses, with which, at the time, the children pleased or were beaten, twisted’re (the German-speaking readers will miss some of it).

Famous for the dialogue with the egg-shaped Humpty Dumpty is, for the words exactly the meaning he gives them. Linguists call such a “intentiona list of” Meaning-Humpty-Dumpty semantics (ultimately, the gender working steering also said so), for a logician reasoning qua are Humpty-Dumpty arguments (see Trump, we would say today).

Charles Lutwidge Dodgson was a Tutor for mathematics at Christchurch College, Oxford. Under the name Lewis Carroll, he wrote the “Alice”books. Photo: Getty Images

Alice’s adventures have inspired writers from Oscar Wilde to James Joyce, and inspired, and scarcely surveyable, the number of editions, adaptations, parodies, film adaptations is.

Alice’s inventor Lewis Carroll were alive today, however, under heavy #MeToo-fire. Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, his real Name, a mathematics Tutor at Christchurch College, Oxford, loved small girl. The three of them, the daughters of his Dean, he told the core of the adventure story on a boat ride. One of them, the eleven-year-old Alice Liddell, he especially loved. In all innocence, as far as we know, but to the parents it was too much, and they broke off the contact.

Dodgson was also naked, a pioneer of photography, the preferred object: little girl, too. It was in Victorian times, a not-unusual subject (innocence! Purity!), but today we see it differently. And keep us to the Alice in Wonderland.