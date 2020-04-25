Brad Pitt: career change for John Krasinski – Cologne

In times of Corona-pandemic it can be nice to hear some good news. In this experiment, supported by Brad Pitt and now colleague, John Krasinski.

The 40-Year-old has since three weeks ago, the YouTube channel “Some Good News”. The goal is, as the Name says, to send in this difficult time also a positive Signal. Apparently, the viewers well. After all, John Krasinski has already over 2 million subscribers and each Episode had several million views. Especially beautiful is probably that of the actor invites also other Stars. So he already got the support of his wife, Emily Blunt, musical star Lin-Manuel Miranda and “The Office”colleague Steve Carell. Most recently, he held even a Prom Special, because many students will miss their prom this year. There Billie Eilish and brother Finneas occurred. The same issue was able to Shine with another guest appearance by Brad Pitt.

New Job

After the Format is set up as a kind of news broadcast, there are of course various segments. During the Prom part was only treated to the very end, were discussed before some of the other messages. John Krasinski had actually managed to get a news message from space from the space station ISS. But that’s still not enough. The actor wanted to know what it looks like with the weather, is reported “DailyMail”. No one helped him less than Brad Pitt. This is now not only an actor and Producer, but also the weather man. However, he needs to work on accuracy. But at least the weather was in the 56-Year-old well. According to the latest rumors, it should run better at home to the Oscar winner. This should come to be an agreement in the custody dispute with Ex-wife Angelina Jolie. It is also rumored that he was possibly in a relationship with Alia Shawkat.