Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber bring out masks

The masks cost £ 15 (the equivalent of about 17 Euro) and bear the name of the artist, or a musician associated icon, to draw you as a creation of the Stars to mark. During Ariana’s mask shows a single tear, can be read on Justin’s mouth to protect his name in Graffiti-Style. Billie decided to use your ‘blohsh’Logo for the mask. Also The Weeknd, the Rolling Stones and Yungblud have protective equipment for the purpose designed. After it became known that in some German regions and cities soon, a mask is mandatory in public transport, may be the Mouth guard inadvertently of the accessory of the summer.

BANG Showbiz