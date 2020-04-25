Anne Hathaway poses for the Pillow Challenge once again in your cult role





Anne Hathaway’s Princess

The boredom corona times not spared even the Stars of Hollywood. More and more celebrities post up to date pictures on Instagram, while wearing only a pillow as a Outfit, which is held in place by a belt. The Recently, for the second Time, mother made actress Anne Hathaway (37) shared a photo of himself, only with blue and white cushions as a dress, combined with black Boots and accessories. What’s up with that?

For this Style you do not need to leave the bed

The funny Challenge, where everyone can from home to join, was created by Instagram-stylist @stylebynelli to life and conquered since then, the Internet. Stars like Sofía Vergara, Amber Davies, and Halle Berry have already participated in the naked Pillow Challenge. The fun Academy award winner Anne Hathaway can’t escape and slips into a role she has already played.

Princess with pillow dress

For the Pillow Challenge the beauty with your pillow dress is posing in the wings before the butterfly and wearing headphones, sunglasses, and red lipstick. The Look is to recreate the famous movie poster of the Hollywood Hits “Suddenly Princess”, in which she was with her main role as “Mia Thermopolis” is known. The selected caption is “A Queen is never late, everyone else is simply early” is a quote from the legendary Film and makes the Instagram Fans of the actress in the nostalgia. It would be for this viral Challenge a throne, had him captured Anne Hathaway thus. Only the crown is missing.