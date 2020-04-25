Abba and more: celebrity birthday of 25. April 2020: Björn Ulvaeus

While his Ex-wife and Abba colleague Agnetha Faltskog almost entirely to the Private withdrew, works, Björn Ulvaeus on a project after the next. One of them has to do with Sweden’s biggest export hit in addition to Abba, Ikea and Greta to.





25. April 2020

If Abba The Museum, “Mamma Mia!”-Musical or in the water, floating Hotel, in the Swedish province of: Björn Ulvaeus remained long after the great Abba-hysteria of the 1970s, restless and creative as ever.

While it has become other Abba-members, such as his Ex-wife Agnetha Faltskog significantly quieter, rushes Ulvaeus from one project to the next. This is the case even if the Swede is on this Saturday (25. April) is 75 years old.

“I like to try new things,” said Ulvaeus least the end of 2019, the German press Agency. At the time, he announced that there would be in the summer of 2020 in Stockholm is a circus-Musical about Pippi Longstocking: on the Occasion of the 75. Anniversary of the birth of Astrid Lindgren’s strong girl want to count Ulvaeus and his comrades-in-arms in a musical circus event, the story of how Pippi with friends Tommy and Annika in the circus. Ulvaeus want to offer to the viewers if the Corona-crisis allows for larger events, then – a mix of Musical and circus Show.

The piece about Pippi Longstocking – Sweden’s biggest export hit in addition to Ikea, Greta Thunberg and of course, Abba self – joins a long list of Ulvaeus’s creative projects. Also in the implementation of the 2013-opened Abba-Museum in Stockholm he played a key role. Years before, had been the production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” as a stroke of luck. In the case of a floating in the water, the hotel platform in Västervik, the place of his Childhood, a good 200 kilometres South of Stockholm, with mixing also vigorously.

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus has always been a Jack of all trades, that was even before the Abba-time. For the on 25. April 1945 in Gothenburg, born in Sweden, music was always the center of interest. From björn’s nursery in Västervik was consistently came strumming, after he got his first guitar as a gift, told his sister Eva in a recording in the Abba Museum.

As the lead singer and guitarist of the Folk Band The Hootenanny Singers, for the music lovers Ulvaeus came in the 60s to a national teen Idol. In this time he is running for the first time, Benny Andersson, on the way, with whom he would later compose a number of Abba songs. The two are friends, the love of the music and to the recording Studio later, their second home.

At the end of the 60s, Benny and Björn get to meet their future wives Anni-Frid “Frida” fältskog and Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog know. On a joint trip to Cyprus, the four Northern lights 1970 notice for a spontaneous concert in front of soldiers, as well their musical talents in harmony with each other. Four years later they won with “Waterloo” at the Eurovision Song Contest and be stars in the world.

In the Abba mania, there is no stopping him: “SOS”, “Mamma Mia”, “Fernando” and “Dancing Queen” is a hit how many more Hits in the international Charts. Abba with his creative control center Ulvaeus thrilled millions of people around the world, the tour will lead the Band to Australia.

At this time, Björn and Agnetha’s already more than just two intertwined love band members: on Cyprus, the two betrothed had organ, in 1971, the wedding follows in southern Sweden – with Benny Andersson at the Church. In the year prior to the ESC the success of her first child, Linda comes to the world.

While Abba lands a number one Hit after the next, follows in the home of the Ulvaeus-Fältskog in 1977 with Christian, the second child. But marriage to the lovely Agnetha, the intensive Abba keeps time: The two separate, and in 1980, a divorce, make each other more music. But at the end of 1982 is the end for Abba.

Just a few days after the divorce with Abba is a new love in Ulvaeus life occurs with Lena Källersjö’. “I’ve only been with you for a week Single after the divorce of Agnetha, when I met Lena,” says the musician at the time, the newspaper “De Telegraaf”. “When Agnetha and I separated, I immediately knew that I will fall in love again. I’ve realized that I’m not made for the life of a bachelor.” In 1981, Ulvaeus married his Lena, later, the two have two children. They still live happily together in Stockholm.

And then, the new Abba Songs that had already been in April of 2018, it was announced there would be yet. Abba Fans are waiting eagerly on the release of “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, but it was postponed several times. Ulvaeus told Reuters last, it would “definitely” in the year 2020.

Positive signs were only to hear a few days ago, from the Swedish Radio: In the morning program “Morgonpasset i P3” said the in Sweden well-known presenter Mark Levengood, he heard “three of the new Abba Songs”. “You are fantastic, that much I can say, without saying much to,” said Levengood. Quiet, it does not seem to be in the lives of Björn Ulvaeus, therefore, of 75.